Macquarie Lowers Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF) to Neutral

Macquarie downgraded shares of Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KPDCF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Keppel DC REIT from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Keppel DC REIT in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Keppel DC REIT stock opened at $2.20 on Thursday. Keppel DC REIT has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $2.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.04.

Listed on 12 December 2014, Keppel DC REIT is the first pure-play data centre REIT listed in Asia and on the Singapore Exchange (SGX-ST). Keppel DC REIT's investment strategy is to principally invest, directly or indirectly, in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate assets which are used primarily for data centre purposes, as well as real estate related assets.

