MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.520-0.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $150 million-$154 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $151.75 million.MACOM Technology Solutions also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.52-0.56 EPS.

MTSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Bank of America raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.80.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

Shares of MTSI traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.61. The stock had a trading volume of 751,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.34. MACOM Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $27.37 and a twelve month high of $69.29.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.00 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 1,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $106,344.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,716 shares in the company, valued at $3,341,845.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 56,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.48, for a total value of $3,367,638.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,787,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.