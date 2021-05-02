Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mackinac Financial had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 8.14%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MFNC opened at $21.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.94 million, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.94. Mackinac Financial has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $21.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. Mackinac Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 43.08%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mackinac Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Mackinac Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

About Mackinac Financial

Mackinac Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for mBank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers interest bearing and non-interest bearing accounts, such as commercial and retail checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, regular interest-bearing statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and interest bearing transaction accounts.

