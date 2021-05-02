LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) PT Set at €703.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) has been given a €703.00 ($827.06) price target by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.26% from the company’s previous close.

MC has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €660.00 ($776.47) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €660.00 ($776.47) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a €667.00 ($784.71) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €685.00 ($805.88) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €440.00 ($517.65) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €625.00 ($735.29).

MC opened at €626.20 ($736.71) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €584.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is €513.57. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a one year low of €195.45 ($229.94) and a one year high of €260.55 ($306.53).

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

