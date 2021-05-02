Lutz Financial Services LLC Sells 2,751 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Lutz Financial Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 37.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,751 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oldfather Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 10,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period.

VTI opened at $217.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $211.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.71. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $138.37 and a 12 month high of $219.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

