Lutz Financial Services LLC Sells 1,194 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Lutz Financial Services LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 1.2% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, St. Louis Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $524,000.

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $140.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.29. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.92 and a fifty-two week high of $141.91.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

