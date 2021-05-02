Lutz Financial Services LLC Has $11.19 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Lutz Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $418.88 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $275.00 and a twelve month high of $422.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $405.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $379.09.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.