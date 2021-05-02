Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Price Target Raised to $16.00

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its target price increased by TD Securities from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Lundin Mining from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Lundin Mining from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group lowered Lundin Mining from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Lundin Mining from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Lundin Mining has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.85.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LUNMF opened at $12.04 on Thursday. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $13.11. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.20 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.25.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $529.50 million during the quarter.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

