LunchMoney (LMY) Trading Down 28.9% Over Last Week

LunchMoney (CURRENCY:LMY) traded down 24.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. LunchMoney has a total market cap of $688,752.60 and $9,961.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LunchMoney coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, LunchMoney has traded 28.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.21 or 0.00069331 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00019417 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00072052 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $482.48 or 0.00853083 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $54.67 or 0.00096670 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,003.96 or 0.08847673 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00047359 BTC.

LunchMoney Profile

LMY is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 115,550,599 coins. LunchMoney’s official message board is medium.com/@lunchmoney . LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken . The official website for LunchMoney is www.lunchmoney.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

Buying and Selling LunchMoney

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LunchMoney directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LunchMoney should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LunchMoney using one of the exchanges listed above.

