Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Shares Bought by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Luminar Technologies were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the first quarter valued at $944,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Luminar Technologies by 57.0% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the first quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Luminar Technologies by 1,200.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ LAZR opened at $22.75 on Friday. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $47.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.82.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LAZR. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, R. F. Lafferty began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR).

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.