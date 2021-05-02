Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Short Interest Update

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,730,000 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the March 31st total of 24,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lufax by 2.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 382,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Lufax during the first quarter valued at approximately $662,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Lufax by 33.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lufax by 4.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 140,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 6,421 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Lufax during the first quarter valued at approximately $844,000.

Get Lufax alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rowe assumed coverage on shares of Lufax in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.04 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Lufax in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.04 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Lufax in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.73.

Shares of LU opened at $11.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.24. Lufax has a 1 year low of $11.56 and a 1 year high of $20.17.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lufax will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.