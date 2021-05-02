LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) PT Raised to $175.00 at UBS Group

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LPLA. Citigroup upped their target price on LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on LPL Financial from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays upped their target price on LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.41.

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $156.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 1.49. LPL Financial has a one year low of $57.35 and a one year high of $159.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.54.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 8.50%. On average, research analysts predict that LPL Financial will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 25,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.11, for a total value of $3,442,766.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,250,448.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $183,962.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,871.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,108 shares of company stock worth $7,912,493. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in LPL Financial by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

