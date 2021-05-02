Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Benin Management CORP

Benin Management CORP trimmed its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,225 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,352,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,871,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940,777 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $1,285,445,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,502,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,043,751,000 after acquiring an additional 982,465 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,819,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $934,149,000 after acquiring an additional 783,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,860,084 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $459,076,000 after acquiring an additional 37,586 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LOW opened at $196.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $191.40 and a 200-day moving average of $171.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.31 and a 52-week high of $208.98. The company has a market cap of $140.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.29.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

