Loop Capital Boosts Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Price Target to $155.00

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) had its target price lifted by Loop Capital from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manhattan Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Manhattan Associates presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $140.13.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $137.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.57 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.20 and its 200 day moving average is $112.26. Manhattan Associates has a twelve month low of $66.00 and a twelve month high of $146.84.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 52.61% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $156.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 7,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total transaction of $913,301.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,160,083.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 2,241.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 30,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,791,403 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $609,140,000 after purchasing an additional 33,853 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth about $11,645,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth about $2,371,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth about $248,000.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.