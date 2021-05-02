Loop Capital Boosts Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Price Target to $155.00

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) had its target price lifted by Loop Capital from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manhattan Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Manhattan Associates presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $140.13.
Manhattan Associates stock opened at $137.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.57 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.20 and its 200 day moving average is $112.26. Manhattan Associates has a twelve month low of $66.00 and a twelve month high of $146.84.
In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 7,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total transaction of $913,301.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,160,083.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 2,241.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 30,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,791,403 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $609,140,000 after purchasing an additional 33,853 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth about $11,645,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth about $2,371,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth about $248,000.
Manhattan Associates Company Profile
Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.
