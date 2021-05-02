Longbow Research Boosts Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target to $225.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price target increased by Longbow Research from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Longbow Research currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $189.23.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $180.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $186.23 and its 200-day moving average is $169.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Texas Instruments has a 1 year low of $105.45 and a 1 year high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total transaction of $5,439,035.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 73,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,862.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 12,715 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.76, for a total transaction of $2,209,358.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,143,469.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 403,389 shares of company stock valued at $69,314,467 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 141.1% during the fourth quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 13,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.0% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 196,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,090,000 after buying an additional 9,306 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,144,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 20,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 563.1% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 9,420 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

