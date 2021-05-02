Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Short Interest Update

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 393,700 shares, a decline of 39.8% from the March 31st total of 654,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th.

Get Lion alerts:

OTCMKTS:LIOPF remained flat at $$23.20 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 9,826 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67 and a beta of -0.07. Lion has a fifty-two week low of $23.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.20.

Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Lion had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $893.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lion will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lion Company Profile

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, wet wipes, body washes and bath additives, beauty soaps, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.