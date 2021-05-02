LinkEye (LET) Achieves Market Cap of $9.45 Million

LinkEye (CURRENCY:LET) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. LinkEye has a total market cap of $9.45 million and approximately $653,942.00 worth of LinkEye was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LinkEye has traded up 4% against the dollar. One LinkEye coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LinkEye’s genesis date was September 7th, 2017. LinkEye’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 829,999,000 coins. The official website for LinkEye is www.linkeye.com . LinkEye’s official Twitter account is @LinkEyeProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LinkEye is https://reddit.com/r/ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LinkEye (LET) is a blockchain solution with an Achain-based token system that has been built and optimized specifically for the credit industry. This purpose-built system aims to facilitate a global credit alliance, as well as the development of an open and global credit-based society on both a technological and financial level. Utilizating blockchain technology and a credit economy model enables Linkeye to create a shared list of untrusted profiles within the credit alliance by connecting isolated islands of credit data. The LinkEye Token (LET) is a contract token issued on Achain to ensure efficiency on the Linkeye platform. LET token will be used as a user's credentials for querying data on the LinkEye platform. “

Buying and Selling LinkEye

