Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Hits New 52-Week High at $96.28

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $96.28 and last traded at $96.03, with a volume of 7091 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.86.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $81.33 to $93.33 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Life Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.47). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $166.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 52.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSI. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Life Storage by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Life Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Life Storage by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Life Storage by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Life Storage (NYSE:LSI)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

