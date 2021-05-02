Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Makes New Investment in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new stake in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lindsay by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,751,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,012,000 after purchasing an additional 89,203 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Lindsay by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 270,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,727,000 after buying an additional 10,431 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lindsay by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,548,000 after buying an additional 12,891 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Lindsay by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 205,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,348,000 after buying an additional 74,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 3,843.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 204,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,252,000 after acquiring an additional 199,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNN opened at $165.78 on Friday. Lindsay Co. has a 1 year low of $81.13 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.19 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.48.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $143.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.50 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lindsay Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is 35.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

