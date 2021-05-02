Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Makes New $879,000 Investment in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PWR opened at $96.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.68. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.70 and a 1-year high of $98.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 1.24.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.87%.

In other Quanta Services news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 738 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $63,881.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,021,581.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Derrick A. Jensen sold 36,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total value of $2,976,382.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 373,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,226,439.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,930 shares of company stock valued at $13,155,010. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

PWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.55.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

