LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.28-0.36 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $37-40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $35.88 million.LeMaitre Vascular also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.280-0.360 EPS.

Shares of LMAT stock opened at $52.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.13. LeMaitre Vascular has a fifty-two week low of $23.40 and a fifty-two week high of $54.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research increased their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital reissued a neutral rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp started coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.33.

In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 48,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total transaction of $2,465,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,796,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,184,230.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 10,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total value of $513,005.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,530.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,816 shares of company stock valued at $6,728,329 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

