LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Has $2.13 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,032 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 74.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,046 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,723,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,442,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $580,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,460.49.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,353.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,168.29 and its 200-day moving average is $1,906.69. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,296.01 and a 1 year high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

