Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,000 shares, a growth of 34.6% from the March 31st total of 92,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 849.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Legacy Housing during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 261.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Legacy Housing during the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Legacy Housing alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LEGH traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.86. 33,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,550. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.79. The firm has a market cap of $432.27 million, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.09. Legacy Housing has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $19.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $48.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.93 million. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 13.53%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Legacy Housing will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. B. Riley raised shares of Legacy Housing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Legacy Housing from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.