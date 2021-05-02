Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMY) Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.21

Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, March 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.212 per share on Wednesday, June 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd.
Shares of Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing stock opened at $8.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.57 and its 200-day moving average is $8.76. Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $5.19 and a 12-month high of $11.05.
Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing Company Profile
Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?
Receive News & Ratings for Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.