Ledyard National Bank Has $2.44 Million Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Ledyard National Bank increased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 64.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M stock opened at $197.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. 3M has a 1-year low of $131.12 and a 1-year high of $203.15.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.05%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MMM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.45.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

