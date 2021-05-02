Ledyard National Bank Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Ledyard National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $7,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,044,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,673,000 after acquiring an additional 15,167 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $338,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $420,000.

VIS opened at $196.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.65. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $107.21 and a 1 year high of $198.08.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

