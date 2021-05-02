Ledyard National Bank Cuts Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Ledyard National Bank trimmed its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 131,319 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $8,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $2,232,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,128,595 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $145,401,000 after purchasing an additional 188,388 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 148,144 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 184,138 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $12,574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,280.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890,608.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX opened at $71.00 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.52 and a fifty-two week high of $71.87. The company has a market capitalization of $85.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TJX. Gordon Haskett restated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price (down from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on The TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.92.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

