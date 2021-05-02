Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Position Reduced by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,034 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lear were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,548,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $882,446,000 after purchasing an additional 20,661 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,420,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $862,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,777 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter valued at about $282,014,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Lear by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,584,074 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $251,914,000 after buying an additional 15,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Lear by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 659,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $104,958,000 after buying an additional 22,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

LEA opened at $183.84 on Friday. Lear Co. has a 1-year low of $87.76 and a 1-year high of $196.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $182.26 and a 200-day moving average of $160.11.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.50%. Lear’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.15%.

In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total transaction of $1,852,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,395 shares in the company, valued at $6,370,641.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total value of $3,682,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,985,645.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LEA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lear in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Guggenheim downgraded Lear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lear in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Lear from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $149.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.64.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

