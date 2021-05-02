Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 780,000 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the March 31st total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 160,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Shares of LAZY stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.75. The company had a trading volume of 185,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,542. Lazydays has a 52-week low of $2.99 and a 52-week high of $25.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $266.24 million, a P/E ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 1.68.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. Lazydays had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The firm had revenue of $196.57 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lazydays from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lazydays by 30.3% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Lazydays during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Lazydays during the first quarter valued at $591,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Lazydays by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 16,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Lazydays by 23,584.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 33,490 shares during the last quarter. 32.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lazydays

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV parts and services, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company offers various new and used RVs; onsite general RV maintenance and repair services; and collision repair services, as well as sells and installs various parts and accessories.

