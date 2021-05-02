Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $57.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Lawson Products, Inc. is a distributor of expendable maintenance, repair & replacement products. It also distributes production components to the O.E.M. marketplace. These products may be divided into 3 broad categories: Fasteners, Fittings & Related Parts, such as screws, nuts, & other fasteners; Industrial Supplies, such as hoses, lubricants, adhesives & other chemicals, as well as files, drills, & other shop supplies; & Automotive & Equipment Maintenance Parts, such as primary wiring, connectors & other electrical supplies, exhaust & other automotive parts. “

Get Lawson Products alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Lawson Products from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lawson Products from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

LAWS opened at $52.43 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.33 million, a P/E ratio of 41.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19. Lawson Products has a one year low of $28.26 and a one year high of $60.79.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.14). Lawson Products had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 3.47%. Research analysts forecast that Lawson Products will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 396,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,187,000 after acquiring an additional 12,988 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Lawson Products by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 7,593 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lawson Products by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lawson Products by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 51,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Lawson Products by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, cutting tools and abrasives, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lawson Products (LAWS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lawson Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lawson Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.