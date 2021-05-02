Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) to post $2.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Landstar System’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.55. Landstar System posted earnings of $0.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 120.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Landstar System will report full-year earnings of $7.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.23 to $8.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.32 to $9.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Landstar System.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Landstar System from $134.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $131.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Landstar System from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSTR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Landstar System by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,335,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $583,830,000 after purchasing an additional 195,790 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Landstar System by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,039,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,961,000 after buying an additional 103,967 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Landstar System by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 578,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,907,000 after buying an additional 7,825 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,333,000 after acquiring an additional 8,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Landstar System by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 473,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,741,000 after acquiring an additional 60,899 shares during the period. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $172.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 37.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Landstar System has a 52-week low of $99.02 and a 52-week high of $179.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.70 and a 200-day moving average of $147.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.69%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

