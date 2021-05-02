Landbox Price Tops $0.16 on Top Exchanges (LAND)

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One Landbox coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000276 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Landbox has traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. Landbox has a total market cap of $10.35 million and approximately $123,209.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.68 or 0.00064411 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $159.13 or 0.00279465 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $639.05 or 0.01122291 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $418.96 or 0.00735772 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00026103 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56,920.17 or 0.99962248 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Landbox

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,792,116 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Landbox Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Landbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Landbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

