LanaCoin (LANA) Trading Up 15% This Week

LanaCoin (CURRENCY:LANA) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One LanaCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LanaCoin has traded 15% higher against the US dollar. LanaCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and $20.00 worth of LanaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,298.87 or 0.99915683 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00040696 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $810.68 or 0.01413634 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00010670 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $317.99 or 0.00554507 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.41 or 0.00361670 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.24 or 0.00180021 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004243 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004035 BTC.

LanaCoin Coin Profile

LanaCoin (CRYPTO:LANA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2016. LanaCoin’s total supply is 2,140,168,008 coins. LanaCoin’s official Twitter account is @LanaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . LanaCoin’s official website is lanacoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LanaCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the SHA256D algorithm. “

Buying and Selling LanaCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LanaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LanaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LanaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

