Lamar Advertising (LAMR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $428.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.89 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Lamar Advertising to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $99.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.14 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.03 and its 200-day moving average is $84.16. Lamar Advertising has a 1-year low of $51.29 and a 1-year high of $100.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LAMR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

