Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) PT Raised to $780.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $740.00 to $780.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

LRCX has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Lam Research from $590.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus boosted their target price on Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Lam Research from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $508.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $663.41.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $620.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $88.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $604.97 and its 200 day moving average is $513.03. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $229.69 and a twelve month high of $669.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lam Research will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.