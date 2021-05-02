L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Short Interest Update

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a decline of 40.8% from the March 31st total of 44,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

L’Air Liquide stock opened at $33.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.47. The company has a market capitalization of $79.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.91. L’Air Liquide has a fifty-two week low of $23.84 and a fifty-two week high of $34.49.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.509 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from L’Air Liquide’s previous annual dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. L’Air Liquide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.12%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L’Air Liquide in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in L’Air Liquide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in L’Air Liquide by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 75,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the period. 0.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIQUY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. L’Air Liquide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

L’Air Liquide Company Profile

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies segments.

