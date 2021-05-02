Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) Given a CHF 63 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a CHF 63 price objective on Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 60 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 69 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 65 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 52 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 68 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of CHF 63.04.

Lafargeholcim has a 1 year low of CHF 50.40 and a 1 year high of CHF 60.

