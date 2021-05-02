L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.70-13.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.5-18.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.82 billion.L3Harris Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 12.700-13.000 EPS.

L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $209.23. 1,105,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,230,817. L3Harris Technologies has a 52-week low of $158.09 and a 52-week high of $213.00. The company has a market capitalization of $43.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.18.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

A number of research firms have commented on LHX. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $223.46.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

