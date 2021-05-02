L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.70-13.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.5-18.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.82 billion.L3Harris Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 12.700-13.000 EPS.

LHX stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $209.23. 1,105,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,230,817. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. L3Harris Technologies has a 1-year low of $158.09 and a 1-year high of $213.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $203.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.18. The firm has a market cap of $43.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered L3Harris Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $223.46.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.