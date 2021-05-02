Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Earns Underweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Kuehne + Nagel International has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $48.00.

Get Kuehne + Nagel International alerts:

Shares of KHNGY stock opened at $59.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.94 and its 200 day moving average is $48.37. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 52-week low of $26.60 and a 52-week high of $63.96.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.588 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Kuehne + Nagel International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.81%.

About Kuehne + Nagel International

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, customs clearance, and contract logistics services, as well as overland transportation and contract logistics services.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.