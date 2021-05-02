Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) Short Interest Down 24.5% in April

Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the March 31st total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 20.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Kubient from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

Get Kubient alerts:

Shares of KBNT opened at $6.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Kubient has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $16.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.90.

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter.

In other Kubient news, major shareholder Mithaq Capital Spc acquired 12,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.35 per share, for a total transaction of $68,827.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Kubient in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kubient in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kubient in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kubient in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kubient in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Kubient Company Profile

Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. The company develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. Its platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction.

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Kubient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kubient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.