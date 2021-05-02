Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $92.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Krystal Biotech, Inc. is a gene therapy company. It engaged in developing and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. Krystal Biotech, Inc. is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

KRYS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Krystal Biotech has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.50.

NASDAQ KRYS opened at $79.44 on Wednesday. Krystal Biotech has a 12 month low of $37.68 and a 12 month high of $87.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.68 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.94.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts predict that Krystal Biotech will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRYS. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 21,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,458,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

