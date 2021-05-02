Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Trading Up 5%

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON)’s stock price was up 5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.99 and last traded at $26.73. Approximately 3,613 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 185,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kronos Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kronos Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.71.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jakob Loven sold 15,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $415,959.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 158,758 shares of company stock worth $3,875,475 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRON. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kronos Bio in the fourth quarter worth $82,600,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Kronos Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $61,745,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Kronos Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $47,934,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Kronos Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $45,603,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in Kronos Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $39,367,000.

About Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON)

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib, a selective inhibitor targeting spleen tyrosine kinase in acute myeloid leukemia patients.

