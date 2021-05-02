Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Shares Gap Down to $8.64

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.64, but opened at $8.31. Kopin shares last traded at $8.59, with a volume of 12,867 shares.

A number of brokerages have commented on KOPN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kopin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kopin in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Get Kopin alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $750.39 million, a P/E ratio of -54.80 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.38.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.20 million. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 51.37% and a negative net margin of 37.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kopin Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Brook sold 299,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.57, for a total transaction of $2,863,918.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bor Yeu Tsaur sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $984,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 557,260 shares of company stock valued at $4,953,558. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kopin in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kopin in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Kopin in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Kopin in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Kopin in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors own 18.78% of the company’s stock.

Kopin Company Profile (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, and head-worn and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Kopin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kopin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.