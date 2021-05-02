Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) to Issue Dividend of $1.18

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 1.1771 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th.

RDSMY stock opened at $44.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.03. The stock has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.75, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.84. Koninklijke DSM has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $46.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Get Koninklijke DSM alerts:

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Koninklijke DSM had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Koninklijke DSM will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RDSMY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koninklijke DSM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Koninklijke DSM Company Profile

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, India, Japan, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke DSM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke DSM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.