Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Given a €14.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) has been assigned a €14.00 ($16.47) price target by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.80 ($8.00) price target on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.60 ($14.82) target price on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €9.80 ($11.53) target price on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Klöckner & Co SE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €11.37 ($13.37).

ETR:KCO opened at €11.29 ($13.28) on Friday. Klöckner & Co SE has a 52 week low of €3.20 ($3.76) and a 52 week high of €11.79 ($13.87). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €10.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

