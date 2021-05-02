Kleros (PNK) Trading Up 33.7% Over Last 7 Days

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 2nd. Kleros has a market capitalization of $122.18 million and approximately $4.21 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kleros coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000353 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Kleros has traded up 33.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kleros Coin Profile

PNK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Kleros' total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 608,121,784 coins. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Kleros' official message board is medium.com/kleros. Kleros' official website is kleros.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

