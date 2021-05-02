KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) is Meritage Portfolio Management’s 10th Largest Position

Meritage Portfolio Management cut its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,569 shares during the period. KLA comprises about 1.5% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in KLA were worth $21,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in KLA by 390.6% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in KLA by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total transaction of $387,258.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,739.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total transaction of $1,271,545.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,194,849.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KLAC opened at $315.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.59 billion, a PE ratio of 38.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $324.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.85. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.54 and a fifty-two week high of $359.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KLAC shares. Barclays raised their price target on KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on KLA from $339.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on KLA from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective (up previously from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, January 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.71.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

