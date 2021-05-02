Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 0.47%. Kite Realty Group Trust updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.260-1.340 EPS.

NYSE KRG opened at $20.81 on Friday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $21.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 297.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.43.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 40.96%.

KRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

See Also: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.