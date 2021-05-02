Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €98.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €98.00 ($115.29) target price on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on Kion Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on Kion Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Baader Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Kion Group and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €82.67 ($97.25).

Shares of Kion Group stock opened at €82.94 ($97.58) on Thursday. Kion Group has a one year low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a one year high of €81.82 ($96.26). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €82.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of €74.84.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

